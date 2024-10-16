 Agency Wants Contract For Making Members In BJP; Ex-Minister Gets Call
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAgency Wants Contract For Making Members In BJP; Ex-Minister Gets Call

Agency Wants Contract For Making Members In BJP; Ex-Minister Gets Call

On some earlier occasions, some leaders published advertisements, honoured leaders and became bosses in the party, providing them with services at home, Vishnoi wrote.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 01:05 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP legislator and former minister Ajay Vishnoi put a question mark on the last day of the party’s membership drive on Tuesday. Vishnoi in a post on the social media stated that he had received a phone call from an agency demanding contract for making party members from his account. It is evident that there are many such agencies, through which a few groundless leaders may have made efforts to outsmart their counterparts and win brownie points with the leadership.

On some earlier occasions, some leaders published advertisements, honoured leaders and became bosses in the party, providing them with services at home, Vishnoi wrote. But a new trend has cropped up this time. Some people are trying to become big leaders by making members through their accounts, spending money.

“But for racking our brains over this moral degradation, the old hands in the party cannot do anything,” Vishnoi wrote. Through this post, he took to task those leaders who handed over contract for making members. Vishnoi has already targeted the government saying that it bowed down before the liquor contractors.

Read Also
Vijaypur & Budhni Bypolls: Congress To Brainstorm Over Suitable Candidates
article-image

BJP claims to have made 1.50cr members, flays Cong for making bogus phone calls

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Court Grants Bail To Congress MP Chandrakant Handore’s Son In Chembur Hit-And-Run Case
Mumbai: Court Grants Bail To Congress MP Chandrakant Handore’s Son In Chembur Hit-And-Run Case
Mumbai's Ek Chalis Ki Last Local: Dombivli Advocate Raises Concerns Over Central Railway's Revised Train Timings, Threatening Nightlife And Daily Commuter Routines
Mumbai's Ek Chalis Ki Last Local: Dombivli Advocate Raises Concerns Over Central Railway's Revised Train Timings, Threatening Nightlife And Daily Commuter Routines
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Campaign Launched As Ruling Mahayuti And Opposition MVA Gear Up For Fierce Contest
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Campaign Launched As Ruling Mahayuti And Opposition MVA Gear Up For Fierce Contest
Navi Mumbai: Cyber Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Key Accused In Multi-State Loan Fraud Gang In Delhi; 4 Accomplices Still At Large
Navi Mumbai: Cyber Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Key Accused In Multi-State Loan Fraud Gang In Delhi; 4 Accomplices Still At Large

After former minister Ajay Vishnoi’s statement, the BJP organisation has given an explanation. BJP’s state general secretary and legislator Bhagwandas Sabnani said the party had already made 1.40 crore members in the state. The figure will cross 1.50 crore, he said, adding that those who want to make ecosystem in the Congress are defaming the BJP through bogus phone calls.

Sabnani challenged the Congress saying that if it had the guts, it should launch a membership drive. Each party worker has worked hard to make members, he said. Meanwhile, BJP leaders got FIR registered with regard to membership call in Bhopal and Indore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Hammals Strike Work At Krishi Upaj Mandi, Want Hike In Wages

MP: Hammals Strike Work At Krishi Upaj Mandi, Want Hike In Wages

Sound Violation: Rules Flouted With Impunity; Action Against 91 DJ Operators For Breaching Noise...

Sound Violation: Rules Flouted With Impunity; Action Against 91 DJ Operators For Breaching Noise...

16 Years On, Ambitious Satgarhi Khel Gaon Project Still In Limbo; Land Allotted To Village...

16 Years On, Ambitious Satgarhi Khel Gaon Project Still In Limbo; Land Allotted To Village...

HS Grade -I Teacher-2023 Recruitment: 'It’s Govt Not Us That Stalled Recruitments', Says MP High...

HS Grade -I Teacher-2023 Recruitment: 'It’s Govt Not Us That Stalled Recruitments', Says MP High...

Corporator Discretionary Fund: No Tender So Far; Sewage, Road Repair Work Suffer

Corporator Discretionary Fund: No Tender So Far; Sewage, Road Repair Work Suffer