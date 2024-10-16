Agency Wants Contract For Making Members In BJP; Ex-Minister Gets Call

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP legislator and former minister Ajay Vishnoi put a question mark on the last day of the party’s membership drive on Tuesday. Vishnoi in a post on the social media stated that he had received a phone call from an agency demanding contract for making party members from his account. It is evident that there are many such agencies, through which a few groundless leaders may have made efforts to outsmart their counterparts and win brownie points with the leadership.

On some earlier occasions, some leaders published advertisements, honoured leaders and became bosses in the party, providing them with services at home, Vishnoi wrote. But a new trend has cropped up this time. Some people are trying to become big leaders by making members through their accounts, spending money.

“But for racking our brains over this moral degradation, the old hands in the party cannot do anything,” Vishnoi wrote. Through this post, he took to task those leaders who handed over contract for making members. Vishnoi has already targeted the government saying that it bowed down before the liquor contractors.

BJP claims to have made 1.50cr members, flays Cong for making bogus phone calls

After former minister Ajay Vishnoi’s statement, the BJP organisation has given an explanation. BJP’s state general secretary and legislator Bhagwandas Sabnani said the party had already made 1.40 crore members in the state. The figure will cross 1.50 crore, he said, adding that those who want to make ecosystem in the Congress are defaming the BJP through bogus phone calls.

Sabnani challenged the Congress saying that if it had the guts, it should launch a membership drive. Each party worker has worked hard to make members, he said. Meanwhile, BJP leaders got FIR registered with regard to membership call in Bhopal and Indore.