Agar: Two youths fight at vaccination centre

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths entered into a fracas over who should get the dose first at a vaccination centre in Chandan Gaon, Kanad region in Agar district on Wednesday.

The video of their fight went viral on the social media. People present at the centre separated the fighting youths.

Because of a shortage of vials in the state for the past few days, a large number of people flock to the vaccination centres.

As a result there happens to be altercation among those who queue for getting jabbed.