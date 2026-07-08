Agar Malwa Baglamukhi Donation 'Scam': MP Government Forms Probe Panel | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted by Agar Malwa Collector Preeti Yadav to investigate the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Baglamukhi Temple in Agar Malwa. The committee has been asked to submit its findings within seven days.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture, Tourism, and Religious Trusts and Endowments Dharmendra Lodhi said on Wednesday that the matter came to the government's notice on Tuesday, following which an inquiry headed by the District Panchayat CEO was ordered.

He alleged that receipt books had been printed to collect donations illegally.

The action follows a complaint alleging that a non-governmental committee was collecting cash, gold and silver offerings separately from the government-appointed temple management committee and depositing the donations into private bank accounts.

Lodhi appealed to devotees to make donations only through authorised channels.

He added that the state government is expanding digital donation facilities, with QR code-based payment systems already operational at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and set to be introduced at other temples in phases.

Devotees Raise Complaints

According to temple officials, devotees complained of irregularities in donation collection and financial transactions during Collector Preeti Yadav's recent inspection, prompting the inquiry.

As per the July 7 order, the committee will be headed by District Panchayat CEO B.S. Solanki, with District Treasury Officer Manish Solanki and Nalkheda Municipal Council Chief Municipal Officer Mini Agrawal as members.

The panel will examine whether any unauthorised committee collected donations, verify accounts of cash, gold and silver offerings, and scrutinise records related to the sanctum sanctorum's gold and silver beautification work.

Priest Rejects Allegations

Baglamukhi Temple priest Rameshwar Acharya said all donations are deposited through the authorised donation counter and audited every month.

He added that the gold and silver donated by devotees has been used for the sanctum sanctorum's beautification.