No pyaar for hookah bar? MP Child Rights Commission asks state Home Minister to shut down hookah parlours

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Commission for protection of child rights has urged the state government to shut down all the hookah parlours in the state.

In a letter to state home minister Narottam Mishra, commission member Brajesh Chauhan said that hookah parlours are being run in different cities and towns in the state. Though the police, from time to time take action against these parlours, it is not enough.

The commission said besides adults, minors also frequent these bars. They are not aware of how visiting these bars can affect their mental and physical health. Chauhan said that it may be possible that these bars are also centres of other anti-social and illegal activities. These bars, Chauhan said, were not in keeping with Indian culture and way of life. Hence, they should be shut down, he said.