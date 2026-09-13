After The Death Of Tribal Children In Balaghat, Sagar Enrages RSS |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deaths of tribal children in Balaghat due to malnutrition and those from spurious liquor in Sagar have enraged the RSS. The children who died in Balaghat belonged to tribal families, and those who lost their lives in the Sagar liquor tragedy were from SC and OBC families.

The organisations, affiliated to the RSS and working among these communities, began to send reports, which worried the Sangh.

Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad sent a report on Balaghat to the RSS top functionaries, holding the administration responsible for the deaths of children due to malnutrition.

The RSS officials also remain unhappy with the work going on in tribal areas in the state. The organisation feels the Balaghat administration has failed to deal with the issues of tribal people through coordination.

The RSS-affiliated outfits blamed corruption for the Sagar liquor tragedy. According to reports submitted by them, manufacturing liquor on a large scale remains impossible without the support of the police and administration.

The reports said the policemen had a role in the incident, but the government kept away from acting against senior officials.

A majority of those who died in Sagar came from SC and OBC communities. The RSS also stays opposed to the protection provided by the BJP leaders to the liquor contractors in Sagar.

In spite of a ban, liquor sells in many cities across the state, and these issues may figure in the coordination meeting of the RSS.

The RSS functionaries may soon discuss these problems with the government and representatives of the organisation.