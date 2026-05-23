After Shweta, Reshu Unnerves BJP Leaders; Honey Trap 2 Arrests Put Political Connections Under Fresh Scrutiny

Honey Trap 2 Episode Raises Political Storm From Sagar To Delhi; After Shweta, Reshu Unnerves BJP leaders | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling party is in the grip of panic after the arrest of Reshu Choudhary, aka Abhilasha. Earlier, the arrest of Shweta Vijay Jain panicked several BJP leaders.

Reshu was the district president of the BJP's SC Morcha in Sagar, and as she was leader of the party, she was acquainted with many leaders of it.

After her arrest in connection with the honey trap case, the problems for these leaders have increased.

Reshu, who is from Sagar, developed contacts with some leaders in Delhi and often met many of them, which deepened the fears among some politicians of the ruling party.

The leaders with whom Reshu was in touch are keeping an eye on the developments of the Honey Trap 2 episode.

Both Shweta and Reshu sought tickets from the BJP for the assembly elections, and before the 2013 assembly election, Shewta visited the party office, seeking a ticket. She also sought a ticket for the election from the Sagar assembly constituency.

Similarly, Reshu sought a ticket from the Naryawali assembly seat in Sagar in 2023.

Police extracting secrecy

The police continued to interrogate Shweta Jain, Reshu Choudhary, and Alka Dikshit, who were arrested in connection with the Honey Trap Two Episode. According to sources, the police are trying to extract information about those people whom they had blackmailed.

The investigators are gathering information through the devices confiscated from the possession of the arrested women.

Sources said the sleuths laid their hands on videos that the women had made and were trying to identify those people found in those videos.

The police came to know that the women had extorted crores of rupees from different people.