After Sagar Hooch Tragedy, MP Makes Quality Certificates Mandatory For Every Liquor Consignment From November 25 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department has issued new directives for the sale and transportation of liquor into the state. Now, with every supplied consignment, a quality certificate has become essential.

The policy to come in effect from November 25th; Excise Commissioner Deepak Kumar Saxena issued the orders here on Friday.

To curb the sale of toxic and illicit liquor in the state, the Excise Department has decided to implement a new system. It will now be mandatory for every consignment of liquor reaching retail outlets to be accompanied by a quality certificate.

If a consignment lacks this certificate, it will be segregated from the rest of the stock, and the licensed contractor will not be permitted to take delivery of that particular batch.

To monitor liquor quality, the Excise Department has mandated that every consignment of both 'country' (locally produced) and 'foreign' (spirits/beer) liquor must include a certificate confirming it is fit for human consumption. Without this, the liquor cannot be supplied or distributed further.

According to the directive, all consignments arriving from liquor manufacturing units, whether for 'country' or 'foreign' liquor, must be accompanied by a chemical test report for the specific batch, along with a certificate attesting that it is safe for human consumption.

Chemical testing of every batch

Every batch will undergo chemical testing against established standards to ensure quality.

This testing will be conducted in the laboratory of the respective manufacturing unit. A batch will only be cleared for release once it meets the prescribed standards and is certified as fit for human consumption.

Action Against Negligence

The Excise Commissioner has directed all Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Excise Commissioners, and District Excise Officers to ensure immediate compliance with these instructions.

Sagar Hooch Effect

In September, approximately 40 people died after consuming spurious liquor in Banda, located in the Sagar district of the state.

Subsequently, in October, further deaths linked to spurious liquor were reported in Dewas, causing significant embarrassment for both the department and the government.

Before this, similar incidents involving deaths from spurious liquor had occurred in Morena (2022) and Ujjain.

In these instances, the government took action against the Collector, the Superintendent of Police (SP), as well as field-level officers and staff from both the Excise and Police departments.

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