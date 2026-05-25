After Recommending Termination, Government Sends IAS Officer For Training

After Recommending Termination, Govt Sends IAS Officer For Training | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government wrote to the centre after IAS officer Santosh Verma's comments on Brahmin girls.

In the letter, the state government requested the centre to act on the issue, keeping in mind the actual situation arising out of Verma's comments.

The state government has not given him any posting for five months since he made the comments.

Now, the government is sending him to Lal Bahadur Shashtri National Administrative Academy (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, for mid-career training.

The government is sending the officers for training from June 15 to July 10, and Verma is one of the officers who have been selected for training.

Earlier, in a letter to the centre, the state government mentioned Verma got the promotion from the state administrative services to the IAS cadre through fraudulent means.

Also, there are allegations that Verma used a fake court order for promotion, for which he was in jail.

Together with this, Verma made a statement at an event organised by MP Anusuchit Jati Evam Jan Jati Adhikari Evam Karmachari Sangh (AJAKS), which disturbed social harmony.

At the AJAKS function, Verma said reservation would continue until a Brahmin handed over his daughters to his sons or made relationships with them.

Verma's statement sparked protests across the country, and after his misdeeds came to light, the state government wrote to the centre to terminate his services.

The central government, however, did not take action against Verma for five months.

The order to send him to the administrative academy, Mussoorie, indicates that the government does not intend to act against Verma in the future, too.