After Ladli Behna, Ladli Laxmi, It Is Lakhpati Behna: Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said after Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi Yojana, now it will be Lakhpati Behna Yojana to make women “Lakhpati”(millionaires).

The CM was addressing a gratitude programme in Bhopal North assembly constituency.

“The BJP will fulfil every promise, the 10th date of happiness of women has come again. Currently, Rs 1,250 is deposited into a sisters' account and gradually, this amount will be increased to Rs 3,000,” the CM said.

Chouhan said that the income of women should be at least Rs 10,000 every month and more than Rs 1 lakh per year. Women will be made millionaires by giving them different jobs through self-help groups, he added.

Hitting out at the Congress, the CM said that the Congress played many tricks in the elections. “Despite this, Congressmen are crying that the EVMs machines are faulty and hence it lost. If Congress loses, it is because of its lies, dishonesty and arrogance,” he said.

The CM said that those who made allegations against the Election Commission are themselves corrupt; Congress and corruption are synonymous with each other. Congress stayed in power for 15 months, made false promises and did not fulfil even a single promise.

“The Congress had promised that it would provide unemployment allowance but did not give it. Similarly, it had promised to waive the loan waiver but did not pay a single penny. When no relief and facilities were given, the public said that now they will not trust Congress. In Madhya Pradesh, they will trust Modi and Mama( brother),” Chouhan asserted.

During the programme, women felicitated Chouhan with garlands containing the names of all the Lok Sabha constituencies written on 29 lotus flowers. They pledged to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again by giving a landslide victory to the BJP in 29 Lok Sabha constituencies.