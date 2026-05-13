After KP Yadav Becomes Chairman Of Civil Supplies Corporation, His Fight With Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Backers Deepens | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supporters of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former MP KP Yadav have begun squabbling after Yadav took over as chairman of the Civil Supplies Corporation.

As the supporters of both leaders are commenting against one another on social media, the BJP's district unit had to seek an explanation from a supporter of Scindia, Krishna Ghatge, who commented against Yadav without mentioning his name.

Ghatge, however, reached the party office and clarified that he had targeted Rahul Gandhi. As the supporters of Yadav are targeting Scindia, the fight is intensifying in the Guna parliamentary constituency.

The people of the Yadav community are raising their voices against Scindia, whose supporters are also not lagging behind in using foul language against Yadav.

During the 2017 Mugawali assembly by-election, Yadav left the Scindia faction and joined the BJP, which fielded Yadav against Scindia in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Scindia lost to Yadav by a margin of over 100,000 votes.

After Scindia defected to the BJP in 2020, both leaders began to squabble. In 2024, the BJP denied a ticket to Yadav and fielded Scindia in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which widened the chasm between the duo.

The party did not give any work to Yadav for a long time. Now that Yadav has become the chairman of a corporation, and he is about to get the status of a minister, the bickering between them has restarted.