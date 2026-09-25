After Indore, Rahul Invited To Four Events In Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Congress Committee has invited Rahul Gandhi to four other programmes in the state after his 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in Indore.The

The party has invited Rahul to Balaghat where many tribal children died, Bhopal where teachers' agitation continues, and to some events of the organisation in Ujjain and Rewa.

Rahul Gandhi's team has begun to gather information about four events. He will take a decision after getting feedback from his team.

The MPCC has sent a report to Rahul Gandhi about the deaths of tribal children in Balaghat. Afterwards, he raised the issue through social media.

Now, the MPCC wants him to raise the issue of visiting Balaghat. At the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore, he said he would visit Bhopal to address the agitating teachers.

After his announcement, the party has begun to talk about his visit to Bhopal. The Congress plans to organise some events in Ujjain and Rewa.

The Congress also mulls over organising a divisional-level party workers' meeting in Ujjain.

The organisation has requested Rahul to participate in a party workers' conference in Rewa under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.

Rahul's visit to Indore enthused the party unit in the state. MPCC leaders want to organise more such visits by Rahul Gandhi in the state to create an atmosphere in its favour.

Rahul shot off a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday, indicating that he took the MP-related issues seriously.