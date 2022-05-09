After Congress and BJP, CPI (M) too releases report on mob lynching of 2 tribal men in Seoni

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Congress and BJP, the CPI (M) too had sent a fact finding team to Seoni and released the report on mob lynching of two tribal men in Seoni by members of Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena, on Monday.

Addressing the media, state secretary of the party, Jaswinder Singh said that the six member fact finding team visited and met the family members of the tribal men who were killed on allegations of cow slaughter. The team was in Seoni on 4 and 5 May.

“We demand compensation of Rs 1 crore each to family members of both killed by members of Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena. One from the family should also get a government job,” said Singh.

He said that police were working under pressure and trying to scuttle investigation. Home minister Narottam Mishra’s statement that no member of Bajrang Dal or Sri Ram Sena was involved in the incident and the meat recovered was of cow- mounted pressure on the police.

“Though we do not support bulldozer culture but in this case justice should be done with the poor tribal. Several contradictions have been seen in the statements given by the police besides the case that they have registered against the dead,” added Singh.

FIR should also be registered against the state head of Sri Rama Sena who had admitted involvement in lynching of the tribal people, said Singh.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 02:33 PM IST