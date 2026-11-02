After Cheetah Killing In MP’s Morena, Forest Department Plans Comprehensive Security Cover | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the recent killing of a 19-month-old male cheetah in Morena's territorial forest area, the forest department is drawing up a comprehensive security plan to protect cheetahs venturing beyond protected areas.

The plan aims to strengthen surveillance and protection across the entire cheetah landscape, particularly in territorial forests where the animals are increasingly moving into areas inhabited or frequented by people.

Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Samita Rajora told Free Press that the department is working on a comprehensive safety plan to ensure the protection of cheetahs across the cheetah landscape.

Forest department sources said the plan would include stricter security arrangements, additional patrolling teams and modern equipment to strengthen surveillance and protection.

Cheetah landscape spread across 15 districts

The cheetah landscape extends across eight districts of Madhya Pradesh and seven districts of Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, it covers Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Ashoknagar, Guna and Rajgarh, among other districts.

'Cheetah pride' must develop among local people

Field director of Kuno National Park Uttam Sharma said a sense of pride and ownership among local communities is essential for the long-term survival of cheetahs.

He pointed out that people in Gujarat consider Asiatic lions a symbol of pride. A similar sentiment must develop among residents of the cheetah landscape. People must understand that cheetahs have returned to the state after a gap of over 70 years.

He added that cheetahs currently face two major challenges when they move into open areas. They are battling to survive independently in the wild and, at the same time, face threats from people, as happened in the case of the 19-month-old cheetah.

More cheetahs set to enter the wild; safety concerns mount

The recent killing has heightened concerns among wildlife enthusiasts about the safety of cheetahs moving outside protected areas. At present, 13 cheetahs are roaming in open areas.

In the next four to five months, around 22 cubs will turn one year old and become ready for release into the wild. Nearly half of them are expected to move into the wider cheetah landscape.

Probe into cheetah killing nearing breakthrough

The investigation into the killing of the cheetah is reportedly nearing a breakthrough. A senior forest officer associated with the investigation said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed officials to crack the case at the earliest and take strict action against those responsible.

The officer said the case was likely to be solved in the coming days. Three suspects have reportedly been questioned over the past two to three days.

Cattle camps in territorial forests pose major challenge

The presence of cattle camps in territorial forest areas has emerged as another major challenge for the cheetah project. The operators of such camps often possess illegal firearms. Notably, the 19-month-old cheetah was shot with an illegal firearm in Morena.