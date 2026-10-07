After Bittu Tabahi's River Cleaning Mission, Sagar's 'Ram Doots' Clean Filthy Drinking Water Facility At Temple Complex | VIDEO

Drinking water facility, Temple Complex, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh |

Sagar Madhya Pradesh news: Bittu Tabahi's river cleaning mission has sent waves of inspiration across the state. A similar citizen-led cleanliness drive was reported from Sagar district. A responsible resident Ramji Lodhi, along with two of his (doots) friends, cleaned a neglected drinking water facility at a temple complex after finding it covered in dirt, algae and grease.

A video circulating on social media shows Ramji noticing the poor condition of the facility while using it. He called his two friends and began cleaning the area with detergent, brushes and brooms. The three Ram Doots rubbed and cleaned the spot for several hours, eventually making the drinking water area usable for visitors. The incident is being seen as an example of a citizen-led cleanliness drive, with Ramji choosing to act.

Where others ignored the mess, Ramji Lodhi and his team chose to take responsibility. At a temple complex in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, drinking water taps were covered in algae, grease and dirt—so unhygienic that people hesitated to use them. Instead of simply complaining, Ramji and his team rolled up their sleeves and cleaned the area themselves. After hours of effort, the space was restored and made usable for everyone. Ramji believes public spaces are not just the government’s responsibility—they belong to all of us. Because civic sense isn’t just about following rules. It’s about caring for the spaces we all share. Credits : help_by_ram1 #CivicSense #Inspiring #Cleaning [Civic Sense Revelation, Ramji Lodhi and his team cleaning a neglected drinking water area at a temple in Sagar Madhya Pradesh, young volunteers taking responsibility for keeping public drinking water facilities clean] — The Better India (@thebetterindia) October 6, 2026

Bittu Tabahi’s Civic Sense Initiative Inspires Citizen Action

The incident is seen as being inspired by social media influencer Bittu Tabahi’s cleanliness initiative, which gained widespread attention months ago. Bittu became known for cleaning filthy Ajnar river in Biaora and regularly sharing videos of his efforts on social media. His work went viral and received international recognition, bringing wider attention to civic responsibility in India.

The Sagar incident is another example of citizens cleaning public spaces and taking initiative in areas that are often overlooked.

Questions Over Maintenance of Public Facilities

The incident has also raised questions about the maintenance of public facilities at religious and community spaces. Since the drinking water facility is located within a temple complex, the responsibility of maintaining its cleanliness also comes into focus.

Ramji, however, believes that maintaining public spaces should not be left entirely to government authorities or local bodies. According to him, such spaces belong to everyone and citizens also have a role in keeping them clean.