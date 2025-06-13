After Ahmadabad Tragedy, Madhya Pradesh BJP, Congress Cancel All Events | (Photo Courtesy: X/@mufaddal_vohra)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cancelled all its functions on Thursday soon after getting the information about the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The BJP planned press conferences and professionals’ meets at different places on the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11 years in office.

As soon as the BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma came to know of the tragedy, he cancelled all the functions. The Congress, too, cancelled all the events the party had planned to organise. MPCC president Jitu Patwari informed about it on social media.

Because of the incident, the ruling party is in a dilemma over holding a training camp for MPs and MLAs of the party in Pachmarhi. According to sources, it will be difficult for Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate the camp.

The proposed camp may be put off. According to sources, the senior leaders of the party in the state spoke to the central leadership over the issue. A decision on holding the proposed training camp in Pachmarhi will be taken only after receiving guidelines from the Central government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the party’s state president VD Sharma and MPCC president Jitu Patwari mourned the deaths in the plane crash.