After 851 Compassionate Appointments In Five Days, MP Education Department Turns Focus To Pension Cases | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department has launched a drive to dispose of long-pending employee matters related to pension, earned leave (EL), promotions, NPS and settled court cases.

The Commissioner of Public Instruction has now directed subordinate officers to immediately work on other long-pending cases, including pension, EL encashment, promotions, NPS and court matters where settlements have already been reached.

A plan is also being prepared to clear all such cases within the next 20-25 days. The department has more than 19,000 pending employee grievances, besides several court-related matters.

Officials said the commissioner has sought immediate disposal of these cases to restore employees’ confidence in the department.

Officials called to Bhopal with complete records

The department had issued similar directions earlier. In May 2023, district education officers and divisional joint directors were instructed to dispose of compassionate appointment cases promptly.

However, many cases remained pending. This time, officers were called to Bhopal with complete records and questioned about the reasons for the delays.

The commissioner reportedly made it clear that eligible cases should be cleared immediately as per rules.

1,100 compassionate cases pending

The department recently summoned divisional-level officers to Bhopal along with records of pending compassionate appointment cases. Officials were directed to dispose of the cases at the earliest.

As a result, 851 compassionate appointment orders were issued within five days. According to department officials, around 1,100 compassionate appointment cases were pending.