Admission And Fee Regulatory Committee Decides Fees Of 355 Private Institutions: Minister Inder Singh Parmar | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Technical education minister Inder Singh Parmar stated in its written reply to the Assembly on Tuesday that the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC) determined the fees for 5,062 private educational institutions for the period up to the 2025-26 academic year.

The minister stated this in response to a question posed by MLA Pankaj Upadhyay wherein he demanded to know how the AFRC could thoroughly scrutinise applications and decide fees for 355 private educational institutions in one day's meeting.

He said that the process required examining the income-expenditure details provided in the applications against reports from inspection teams and the department's own chartered accountant.

The MLA claimed that no answer was provided regarding the timeframe and the number of applications scrutinised by the institutions' authorised chartered accountants.

MLA said that of 1,824 applications scrutinised for 2025-26 year, he questioned how it was possible to examine 7 to 8 applications in a single working day.

He demanded a CBI or high-level committee inquiry into the fee fixation process for private educational institutions.

Gazette notification

He pointed out that, according to the 2008 gazette notification, the institution's Chartered Accountant is required to conduct a thorough examination of balance sheets, income-expenditure accounts and other financial records, and must seek clarifications on income and expenditure from the institute if necessary.

He stated that fees were decided annually for 60 to 100 nursing institutions, even though most of them were operating in violation of regulations like running in single room or in garage.