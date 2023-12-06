Adjusting MPs Who Became MLAs Big Challenge For BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Adjusting of the leaders who have returned to state politics after resigning from Parliament has become a challenge for the BJP.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel and MPs Uday Pratap Singh, Rakesh Singh and Riti Pathak resigned from their parliamentary seats on Wednesday. All of them have become members of the state assembly after winning the recently held election.

So these leaders are being sent back to state politics. Patel has become a legislator for the first time.

Tomar, too, returns to the assembly after 15 years. There are speculations in the BJP about the assignments these two leaders may be given.

About Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap Singh and Riti Pathak it is said that they may be given berths in the state cabinet.

Nevertheless, it has become difficult for the party leadership to decide what responsibility Tomar and Patel will be given.

The Lok Sabha elections are going to be held after four months. The central leadership does not want that there should be any rift among the state leaders.

Now it will be the duty of the state leadership to maintain coordination among the senior leaders of the state.

Against this backdrop the strategy made for the assembly election may weigh heavy on the state leadership.

Because these leaders are not MPs anymore, they will spend most of their times in the state.

The party leadership has to adjust its national president Kailash Vijayvargiya also along with these newly elected legislators.

The tug-of-war among the legislators may intensify after the government formation.