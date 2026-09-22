Additional Rail Facilities For Passengers During Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja Festivals | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the rising number of passengers and the surge in travel demand during major festivals like Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, West Central Railway is operating special trains to various destinations for the convenience of passengers. As part of this initiative, 6 pairs—totaling 12—of special train services will be operated via the Bhopal Division. These special trains will provide additional rail transport facilities connecting major cities across various states, including Madhya Pradesh.

1 Rani Kamalapati–Gaya–Rani Kamalapati Pitru Paksha/Festival Special Train

Three trips each have been scheduled for the Rani Kamalapati–Gaya–Rani Kamalapati Special Train (Train Nos. 01661/01662). Train No. 01661 will depart from Rani Kamalapati on September 27, and October 2 and 7, 2026; on the return journey, Train No. 01662 will depart from Gaya on September 30, and October 5 and 10, 2026.

This special train will run via key stations on the route, including Narmadapuram, Itarsi, and Pipariya within the Bhopal Division. It will proceed via Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri-on-Sone, and Anugraha Narayan Road to reach Gaya.

2 Rani Kamalapati–Rewa–Rani Kamalapati Festival Special Train

Four trips each will be operated for the Rani Kamalapati–Rewa–Rani Kamalapati Special Train (Train Nos. 02191/02192). Train No. 02191 will operate from Rani Kamlapati on 17th & 24th October and 7th & 14th November 2026, while the return service, Train No. 02192, will operate from Rewa on the scheduled dates.

This special train will reach Rewa, halting at Vidisha, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Maihar, and Satna stations.

3. Rewa–Dr. Ambedkar Nagar–Rewa Puja Special Train

A total of 12 services (6 trips in each direction) will be operated for the Rewa–Dr. Ambedkar Nagar–Rewa special train (Train No. 01710/01709). Train No. 01710 will run from Rewa between 10th October and 14th November 2026, and the return service, Train No. 01709, will run from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar between 11th October and 15th November 2026 on scheduled dates.

This train will reach Dr. Ambedkar Nagar via Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Gadarwara, Pipariya, Itarsi, Narmadapuram, Rani Kamlapati, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Sehore, Shujalpur, Maksi, and Dewas.

4. Sultanpur–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Sultanpur Special Train

Four trips in each direction will be operated for the Sultanpur–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Sultanpur special train (Train No. 04212/04211). Train No. 04212 will run from Sultanpur between 21st October and 11th November 2026, and the return service, Train No. 04211, will run from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus between 22nd October and 12th November 2026 on scheduled dates. Within the Bhopal Division, this train will halt at Bina, Rani Kamlapati, and Itarsi stations before proceeding via Khandwa, Bhusawal, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, and Thane to reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

5. Varanasi–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Varanasi Special Train

Four trips each will be operated for the Varanasi–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Varanasi Special Train (Train No. 04226/04225). Train No. 04226 will run from Varanasi between 22 October and 12 November 2026, while the return service, Train No. 04225, will run from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus between 23 October and 13 November 2026 on scheduled dates.

This train will travel via Jaunpur City, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur Central, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Bina, Rani Kamlapati, and Itarsi, and then proceed via Khandwa, Bhusawal, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, and Thane to reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

6. Prayagraj–Hadapsar–Prayagraj Puja Special Train

Five trips each have been scheduled for the Prayagraj–Hadapsar–Prayagraj Special Train (Train No. 04107/04108). Train No. 04107 will run from Prayagraj between 21 October and 18 November 2026, while the return service, Train No. 04108, will run from Hadapsar between 22 October and 19 November 2026 on scheduled dates. This train will travel via Prayagraj, Shankargarh, Dabhaura, Manikpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Banda Junction, Mahoba, Khajuraho, Dariyaganj, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Lalitpur, Bina, Rani Kamlapati, and Itarsi, proceeding further via Bhusawal Junction, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahilyanagar, and the Daund Chord Line to reach Hadapsar.

Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria stated that the operation of these special trains would provide passengers with additional travel options during the festive season and facilitate smoother travel between major cities.