Acute water shortage in Ashta, water sources fail this summer

Ashta: Citizens in both rural and urban areas are facing acute water shortage this summer as most of the water sources in Ashta and nearby villages have dried up.

While the Ashta Municipality has been supplying water on alternate days in urban areas, people living in villages have to walk miles to fetch drinking water.

According to information, water in Parvati River, which is a major source of supply in Ashta town, is left for 15-20 days. If the alternative arrangement is not made by municipality administration, residents will have to face difficulties.

Residents of PM Awas Colony near old Bhopal-Indore Highway in Ashta town said that they were forced to stay awake throughout the night to fetch drinking water, as there is no fixed time for water supply.

The residents said that they have complained to the Municipality administration about the water crisis in the colony, but nothing has been done so far.

“We have been running pillar to post to resolve the water crisis in our colony, but no one is entertaining. At times, we have to keep ourselves awake for two-three days for water,” said Ramesh Chandra Gupta, a resident.

Another resident Ravi Rathore said that there is a water supply tank in the colony but water is reaching houses because of the low pressure.

When contacted Chief Minister Officer, Nand Kishore Parsania said that he had informed about the water crisis in the town especially in PM Awas Yojana Colony. “But, I am out of town. I am coming on May 25, then I will resolve the problem,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:55 PM IST