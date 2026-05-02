Actress Shilpa Shetty, Husband Raj Kundra Visit Maa Pitambara Peeth In Datia |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty visited the famous Maa Pitambara Peeth in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia on Saturday during a sudden religious trip.

She was accompanied by her husband and businessman Raj Kundra.

The couple reached the temple by road and performed prayers at the Maa Baglamukhi shrine.

According to information, as soon as the actress reached the temple, she performed special prayers at the temple and bowed before Maa Pitambara and Maa Baglamukhi.

She prayed for her family’s happiness and prosperity as well as peace and well-being of the country and state.

She also performed jal abhishek of Lord Shiva at the ancient Vankhandeshwar Mahadev temple inside the complex. She was seen carrying herself in a simple and peaceful manner throughout her visit.

Actress’s visit excites devotees

As soon as news of her sudden arrival spread, devotees present at the temple became excited.

Many people stopped to see her and tried to get a glimpse. However, due to security reasons, the public was kept at a distance. Shilpa Shetty did not meet anyone formally and completed her prayers quietly.

Temple authorities had prior information about her visit, after which tight security arrangements were made.

Temple authorities had prior information about her visit, due to which tight security arrangements were made.

Police and security teams remained alert throughout the premises to avoid any sort of disturbance. Extra arrangements were also made to manage the crowd.

After completing the prayers, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra left for Gwalior by road. The visit became a topic of discussion in Datia, with locals appreciating her simplicity and spiritual gesture.