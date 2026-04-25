Action Against Illegal Liquor Dens – 73 Booked During Crackdown

Action Against Illegal Liquor Dens – 73 Booked During Crackdownc | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a coordinated late-night operation, crime branch and local police teams launched a crackdown on illicit liquor dens (ahatas) across the city, arresting 73 people who were found consuming alcohol publicly.

The action, carried out on Friday night under a special drive, targeted 10 locations across many police station areas including Habibganj, Jahangirabad, TT Nagar, MP Nagar, Misrod, Govindpura, Shahjahanabad, Hanumanganj, Nishatpura, Kotwali and Chunabhatti.

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan, said five specially formed teams conducted simultaneous raids based on inputs about illicit liquor consumption and unauthorised ahata. Police carried out extensive checking at suspected spots, public places and crowded areas.

During the raids, several locations were found to be operating without valid permission, where liquor was being served illegally while disturbing public order. Police teams surrounded the spots and detained offenders even as some of them tried to flee.

All 73 accused were booked under Section 36(B) of Excise Act. Action was also initiated against operators running illegal liquor consuming dens. Officials said the drive is part of an ongoing drive following the state government s ban on illegal ahatas. Further investigation is underway to identify other such places in the city.