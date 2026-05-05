Action Against Hospital Staff For Not Arranging Vehicle To Carry Body In Ashoknagar | Representative Image

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has acted against the Bahadur Hospital staff who did not arrange a vehicle for the relatives of a young girl to take her body from the mortuary to her home.

As there was no vehicle, the girl's relatives were walking up to her home with her body.

Then, some villagers arranged for a private vehicle for the family to carry the girl's body to her home.

After the collector Saket Malviya came to know of it, he inspected the Bahadur Hospital, where the incident took place, on Sunday night.

The collector removed the caretaker and ordered disciplinary action against the person in charge of the mortuary.

Malviya, together with the sub-divisional magistrate of Mungawali, Israr Khan, and the chief medical and health officer, Dr. Alka Trivedi, inspected the mortuary of the hospital.

It is the duty of the hospital to send a body from the mortuary to home with respect, the collector said.

If there is no vehicle, the hospital authorities should arrange for it, he said.

According to reports, the family members of a 15-year-old girl, Ganto Bai, daughter of Ramcharan Adiwas, a resident of Khairoda Chakk, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house on Friday night. The post-mortem of the body was done in the Bahadurpur Hospital on Saturday. Her family members were carrying her body home because of the non-availability of a hearse.

Afterwards, villagers arranged for a private vehicle by which the family members of the girl took her body home. CBMO, Dr. Ajay Jatav of the civil hospital, Mugawali, gave Rs 10,000 in financial aid to the family of the girl.