Action Against 32 Medical Stores; Licences Of Three Suspended, Eight Registrations Cancelled | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted surprise inspections of medical stores across Bhopal on Tuesday and took action against 32 establishments after finding irregularities and deficiencies.

Surprise inspections found violations involving the absence of pharmacists and Schedule H drug sales at the stores. The inspections led to the suspension of licences of three medical stores.

The authorities also cancelled the registration of eight stores- five for selling medicines without a pharmacist and three for selling Schedule H drugs without a doctor's prescription. Show-cause notices were also issued to 21 medical stores.

The licences of Shobha Medical (Anand Nagar) and Tirupati Medical Store (Hataikheda) were cancelled for selling medicines without a pharmacist.

Similarly, the licence of Shriram Traders (Anand Nagar) was cancelled for selling Schedule H1 drugs without a doctor's prescription. These stores have been barred from selling medicines.

Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) and deputy director, Food and Drug Administration, Dr Manish Sharma said that under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, Schedule H drugs can be sold only against the prescription of a registered medical practitioner.

Action is being taken against vendors violating Rules 65(iii), 65(iv) and 65(vi) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.