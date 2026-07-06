ACS Conducts Surprise Inspection Of District Hospital, Orders Better Patient Facilities | FP photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Medical Services) Ashok Varnwal conducted a surprise inspection of the District Hospital on Monday, directing officials to improve patient facilities and ensure strict compliance with safety standards.

Accompanied by Collector Parth Jaiswal and senior district officials, Varnwal reviewed the availability of medicines and instructed the hospital administration to provide adequate seating for patients and attendants.

He also ordered the implementation of a queue management system to reduce overcrowding and improve service delivery.

During the visit, Varnwal laid importance on maintaining cleanliness across the hospital premises and ensuring that patients receive timely treatment.

He interacted with patients to gather feedback on healthcare services and assess the quality of facilities.

The inspection covered the OPD, eye clinic, Jan Aushadhi Kendra, children's ward, PICU, SNCU, Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC), waiting area, blood bank and laboratory.

Officials were directed to address shortcomings promptly to enhance patient care and hospital management.