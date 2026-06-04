ACP Nidhi Saxena, Inspector Gourav Singh Bundela To Receive Ati Vishisht Award; 72 Cops To Get KF Rustamji Honour | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ACP Nidhi Saxena, posted in Bhopal, and Inspector Gourav Singh Bundela will get Ati Vishisht award. They will receive a 12-bore gun and a certificate.

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana announced the KF Rustamji Awards for 2022-23 and 2023-24 here on Wednesday. As many as 72 police personnel will receive the award for the two years.

The awards are given to officers and personnel who have demonstrated exceptional valour, courage, leadership capabilities and devotion to duty while performing extraordinary work in dacoity eradication operations, anti-Naxal campaigns, and in controlling communal riots and grave law-and-order situations.

The KF Rustamji Awards are given in three categories - Ati Vishisht, Vishisht and Param Vishisht. Under the Param Vishisht category, one revolver and a certificate will be given to five men.

They are former ASP, Ratlam, Rakesh Khakha, former DSP, Gwalior, Nagendra Singh Sikarwar; Inspector Kanchan Thakur of Narmadapuram district; Rajesh Kumar, constables, ATS Unit Bhopal and Kamlesh Singh.