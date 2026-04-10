Accelerate Development In Naxal-free MP's Balaghat, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has instructed officials to accelerate the pace of development in Balaghat district after it became free from Naxal activity. He issued the directive while reviewing preparations for a tribal convention to be held next month.

He stressed that necessary assistance should be provided to families affected by Naxal activities.

He reviewed various programmes planned for the tribal fest and directed officials to organise cultural and sports activities in accordance with local needs. Along with extending benefits under the Dharti Abha Abhiyan, the Health Department has been asked to organise a mega health check-up camp and conduct screening for sickle cell disease.

Officials informed him that various tribal folk dances and programmes will be organised during the fest.

After the two naxal laid down their guns down in December 2025, in Balaghat in front of Police, the state Madhya Pradesh became Naxal free. The CM said that during the Congress regime from 1990 to 2003, only one naxal was killed and in past one year 10 naxal had gunned down.

He said, “It is shame that the Congress leader supports the death of naxal Hidma. Their own leaders were killed by naxal”.

Organise quiz competition during Krishi Lokrang: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said innovation such as an agri quiz competition should be introduced to increase participation of farmers and the public in Krishi Lokrang. He said awards should also be given under the competition. Prizes such as tractors and other items useful across seasons could be awarded to farmers. He also instructed that information about Krishi Lokrang should be disseminated efficiently.