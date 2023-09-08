ACC Road, Culvert In Ruins After 15 Days Of Construction | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): ACC road constructed in ward number one just a month ago by Harpalpur Nagar Parishad is in ruins because of poor quality construction material used in the road. The road is from the house of Pragilal Yadav to that of Sewawati Yadav.

The road has developed cracks in different parts and stone chips used in the work have come out. Now, it has become very difficult to walk on it. Similar is the condition of the culvert constructed in ward number two of chairman of Nagar Parishad.

It was built only a month ago, but it broke after a few vehicles passed over it. According to the residents, the contractor did not use iron rods and cement according to specifications. Residents alleged that sub-engineer of the civic body did not monitor the CC road and culvert when they were being built.

Deputy chairperson of Nagar Parishad Roshni Tiwari wrote a letter to the chief municipal officer seeking an inquiry into the construction work worth Rs 16 lakh. In her letter, Tiwari said that the engineers, who pleaded for stopping the payment to the contractor, should inquire into the work.

Chairperson of Nagar Parishad Amit Agarwal said that he had received complaints about poor quality of construction. He said he had asked the CMO to inquire into it, because the culvert broke just after a fortnight of its construction.

With inputs from Laxmi Narayan Sharma.