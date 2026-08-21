ABVP Protest Erupts At DPI, Commissioner Allegedly Manhandled In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A protest by primary teacher candidates at the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) office turned unruly on Thursday when ABVP workers allegedly manhandled Commissioner of Public Instruction Abhishek Singh and used abusive language while trying to enter his chamber.

Sources said some DPI employees and officials also had a physical confrontation with the ABVP workers as the situation spiralled out of control.

The incident took place when around 40 ABVP workers reached the DPI office in support of primary teacher candidates, who have been staging a dharna outside the office for nearly 15 days.

Protest Over Increase In Posts Turns Unruly

Primary teacher candidates have been staging a sit-in outside the DPI office, demanding an increase in the number of posts. The protesters said that despite being selected in the Primary Teacher Selection Examination 2025, they are being denied appointment due to issues related to their DEd qualification and existing recruitment rules.

On Thursday evening, ABVP workers reached the DPI to support the protesting candidates. According to DEd teacher Mahesh Mal, the ABVP workers said their demands were not being heard outside and insisted on entering the office to raise the issue directly with officials.

The workers first staged a protest on the premises and later entered the office. Police personnel eventually allowed them inside, after which the workers allegedly attempted to enter the CPI s chamber. The situation turned tense when they entered the chamber, allegedly used abusive and objectionable language against the CPI and got into physical altercations with officials.

Employees Threaten Symbolic Work-To-Rule Protest

Following the incident, DPI officials and employees protested against the demonstrators entering the office. Employee organisations demanded adequate security for officials and staff and strict action against those responsible for the alleged misbehaviour and physical altercation.

The organisations warned that if adequate security is not ensured, DPI employees will begin a symbolic work-to-rule protest from Aug 21.

Commissioner of Public Instruction Abhishek Singh said discussions are being held with the protesting teachers and their concerns are being heard. He said talks had also been held with the selected teachers earlier and the channel of dialogue remains open.