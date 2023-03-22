 ABVP officials meet CM Chouhan to discuss Youth Policy which is due on Thursday
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The office bearers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarti Parishad (ABVP) met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CM House on Wednesday. They discussed the proposed Youth Policy which is supposed to be unveiled on Thursday.

State President of ABVP, Vaibhav Pawar spoke on the suggestions given by youths from across the state. The draft of the policy has been prepared on what could be the role of youths in development in Madhya Pradesh. The ABVP office expressed its gratitude to the CM for preparing the youth policy. They also interacted with CM over ideas for welfare of the youths.

Notably, ABVP has also given numerous suggestions to the government over what more can be incorporated into the policy for maximum welfare of youths.  

