Absence Of Commandants Halts Joining Process For 200 Selected SAF Jawans | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The training of the entire batch recruited under Police Recruitment-2025 has been rescheduled after around 200 Special Armed Force (SAF) candidates were unable to complete their joining formalities due to the absence of officers.

The training, originally scheduled to begin on June 15, will now commence on June 25 owing to the delay in joining of these SAF jawans.

The results of the Police Recruitment 2025 exam were declared in April. Since then, document verification, biometric authentication, medical tests, and other paperwork were completed.

For the SAF, 607 candidates were selected and around 400 completed their joining.

However, 200 candidates failed to do so because the commandants were not present to accept their joining, despite all the papers and documents of these candidates being updated.

For the district forces, 4,850 out of 5,700 candidates qualified for appointment, and 4,300 of these completed their joining.

Some candidates failed to present their medical fitness and other required documents to the appointing officer, while a few others secured jobs in other departments.

Joining process begins in battalions

To clear this administrative bottleneck, the state government on Monday assigned additional charge of SAF commandants to the DIG SAF Gwalior, Asit Yadav, and four Superintendents of Police.

The SPs of Bhind, Sagar, Mandla, and Datia have taken additional charge of the 17th SAF, 10th Battalion SAF Sagar, 35th SAF, and 29th SAF Datia, respectively.

After the officers assumed charge, the joining process started in these battalions, paving the way for the rescheduled training.

Training from June 25

The training batch was scheduled to start on June 15. However, because of late joining, the training has been rescheduled and will now begin on June 25.