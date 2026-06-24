Absconding Since 4 Months, Youth Taken To Police Station On Handcart After Being Found Injured In MP's Sagar-- VIDEO

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A youth, absconding for four months in several serious cases, was arrested by police in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district and taken to the police station on a handcart after being found injured at his home, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, they brought a handcart to shift him safely to the station. Initially, he tried to avoid arrest by saying he was seriously injured, but police did not accept his claim. He later sat on the handcart and was taken to the police station.

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The incident took place on Tuesday in the Shanichari area under Gopalganj police station limits. The accused has been identified as Ankit, also known as Magra.

He is wanted in eight serious cases, including assault, robbery, use of sharp weapons, and extortion.

Police said Ankit had been on the run for the past four months, and teams were searching for him.

The police received a tip-off from an informant that the accused, Ankit alias Magra, who was wanted for offences involving the use of sharp-edged weapons and extortion, was at his home.

Acting on this information, the police arrived to arrest him. As the criminal, Ankit alias Magra, was lying on his bed at home in an injured state, the police brought a handcart to transport him.

When the police arrived with the handcart, he attempted to evade police action by claiming to be critically injured; however, his ruse did not succeed.

Upon the police's arrival with the handcart, Ankit complied without resistance and sat on it, and the police transported him to the station in that manner.

It is reported that the criminal had been injured during a dispute while he was on the run and had sought medical treatment under an assumed name.

Sagar Police arrested and lodged a complaint against him and started an investigation.