A minister like no other: Pradhuman Singh Tomar gives leg massage to patients, serves them breakfast

State energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Yes, it is Pradhuman Singh Tomar again, the state energy minister has once again stormed into the news and this time for good reason.

Tomar who on Monday asked that people can hit him with shoes, stones or pelt stones at him. But, he will do whatever is in the favour of the upcoming generations. On Monday late in the evening, the minister once again surprised many by giving foot massage to elderly patients admitted at the Gwalior civil hospital.

Not only did he listen to the patient's plight, but stayed at the hospital for the whole night.

Tomar was on a visit to a cataract treatment camp in Gwalior on Monday night. Instead of returning to his place after the visit, Tomar decided to stay at the camp with the patients and even gave foot massages to the elderly patients. A free cataract treatment camp has been organised at Civil Hospital, Hazira.

Tomar also served breakfast to the patients | FP Photo

In the morning on Tuesday, Tomar served breakfast to the patients and had breakfast with them too. Patients at camp were overwhelmed by his gesture.

“I stayed here to understand the problems that the patients must be facing. I am obligated to provide better health care facilities to the public”, Tomar said.

Talking about the development work of health facilities in Gwalior, he further added, “A lot of work has been done in the health sector in Gwalior. Civil Hospital has improved. Daily about a thousand patients come here. Along with this, the work of the new building of Birla Nagar maternity home is in its final stage. Sanjeevani Clinics are being opened near each ward, where you can get first aid and several tests will be done at a free of cost. In Bahodapur too, the work of a 30-bed hospital is in progress.”

On the first-day of cataract treatment camp at Hazira Civil Hospital, seven operations were conducted and 65 registrations were done.

He added that an operation theatre for eye treatment, two dialysis units, and a mechanised laundry have been started in the hospital.