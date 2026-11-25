994 Police Personnel Die While In Service In MP In Nearly Two Years, Long Duty Hours And Health Complications Raise Alarm | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 994 police personnel have died in harness over the past nearly two years, raising concern among senior officers in the department. Work pressure, stress and related health complications account for most of the deaths.

Despite physical training being part of their daily routine and penalties for failing to maintain fitness, police personnel are grappling with serious health problems.

An unhealthy lifestyle has left personnel vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, kidney failure, brain haemorrhage and liver ailments. More than 50 personnel were killed in road accidents.

Duty hours stretch to 16

Police personnel deployed in the field normally work for 10 hours a day, with duty hours sometimes stretching to 15 or 16 hours. Erratic meal timings and dependence on liquor and tobacco to relieve stress further compound their health problems.

Focus on preventive healthcare

The police headquarters (PHQ) wants personnel aged above 45 to undergo regular health check-ups. Women personnel are supposed to undergo urological and gynaecological tests besides breast examinations. For cardiac screening, men have to undergo three tests and women two.

Financial aid raised fivefold

Additional Director General of police (Welfare) Solomon Yash Kumar Minj told Free Press that financial assistance to bereaved families had been raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

In the financial year 2024-25, 413 police personnel died and their families received Rs 4.19 crore. Minj added that Rs 20.88 crore had been disbursed to 994 families.

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