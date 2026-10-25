₹92,000, Gold Ring Stolen From Nursing Officer's Thar In Shivpuri; Police Probe Underway | Video | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified miscreants stole ₹92,000 in cash, a gold ring and important documents from a Mahindra Thar near Mahakal Hotel on the Shivpuri-Bhopal road. The vehicle belonged to Shivraj Singh Rajput, a nursing officer at Shivpuri District Hospital and state president of Voice of Nurses.

The incident occurred in the Atalpur area when Rajput was travelling to Bhopal with his wife for medical examinations and treatment. The stolen bag was reportedly kept inside his Mahindra Thar, bearing registration number MP 07 AN 1009.

According to the Voice of Nurses organisation, three unidentified individuals riding a motorcycle allegedly carried out the theft.

Gold Ring Worth ₹92,000 Stolen From Nursing Officer's Thar In Shivpuri #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/Wbrvp0LOW5 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 25, 2026

CCTV footage obtained from nearby establishments reportedly showed the suspected motorcycle riders and another suspicious car in the area. ,The organisation suspects that more people may have been involved in the incident. However, police have not officially confirmed the suspects' identities or whether the car was connected to the theft.

The footage is expected to help investigators establish how the theft occurred and identify those responsible. Following the incident, the Voice of Nurses organisation demanded immediate police action and a thorough investigation into the theft.

The organisation urged the Shivpuri Superintendent of Police to identify the suspected motorcycle riders and investigate the occupants of the suspicious car. It also demanded the recovery of the stolen cash, gold ring and important documents.

Rajput expressed hope that police would take appropriate action and bring those responsible to justice. The exact circumstances surrounding the theft remain unclear, including how the suspects accessed the vehicle.

The allegations regarding the motorcycle riders and suspicious car are based on information provided by the nursing organisation. Police have yet to officially confirm the complete sequence of events.

Further details are expected to emerge after an examination of the CCTV footage and an investigation into the incident.