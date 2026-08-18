9 Gates Of Bargi Dam Open Amid Heavy Rainfall In Jabalpur & Catchment Areas; Safety Alert Issued For Narmada Ghats As Water Level To Rise By 4 Feet

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as nine gates of Bargi Dam were opened amid heavy rainfall in Jabalpur and catchment areas, on Tuesday.

The gates have been opened to an average height of 0.78 meters, facilitating a discharge of approximately 1,031 cubic meters of water per second (cumecs). The water level of the Narmada River is expected to rise by about 3 to 4 feet following this release.

Consequently, an alert has been issued for various Narmada ghats—including Gwarighat, Tilwaraghat, Jilahari Ghat, Bhedaghat, and Dhuandhar, as well as locations extending to Narsinghpur and Narmadapuram. Administrative and SDERF teams are continuously monitoring the situation, and the public has been urged to maintain a safe distance from the riverbanks and coastal areas.

Bargi Dam reaches 84% capacity

The current water level of Bargi Dam has been recorded at 420.80 meters. The dam's usable water capacity is 2,674 MCM, with current levels reported at 84.08 percent of capacity. Dam management decided to open the gates to regulate the water level, considering the ongoing rainfall and the Meteorological Department's forecast. Officials stated that if the inflow continues to rise, the discharge volume may be increased; conversely, the discharge could be reduced if the inflow decreases.

Narmada water level to rise by 4 feet after release

According to the administration, the water level along the Narmada banks could rise by approximately 3 to 4 feet following the release. A special vigilance is being maintained at key Narmada ghats in Jabalpur.

The administration has issued advisory to exercise caution at ghats such as Gwarighat, Tilwaraghat, Jilahari Ghat, Bhedaghat, and Dhuandhar. It is also keeping a close watch on low-lying areas and riverbank regions along the Narmada.

Civil Defence team on alert

Following the notification regarding the release of water from Bargi Dam, the SDRF and Civil Defence have been placed on alert. According to Ashish Khare, Commandant of SDRF and Home Guard, three Quick Response Teams comprising SDRF and Civil Defence personnel have been constituted to handle any emergency situation. These teams are kept ready to provide immediate relief and rescue operations in vulnerable areas.