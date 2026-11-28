₹8.63 Crore Fake GST Input Tax Credit Scam In MP’s Jabalpur, EOW Registers 8 Cases Against Four Firms And Their Proprietors | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered eight cases against four companies and their directors for availing fake goods and services tax (GST) input tax credit of more than Rs 8.63 crore in Jabalpur, said officials here on Saturday. The scam took place between March 2022 and December 26, 2025.

Officials said Deepanshu Dixit and seven others stated in their complaint that four firms and the accountant had misused and manipulated their business data and availed fake input tax credit. The EOW took action based on the GST report submitted to the department.

Modus operandi

The investigation revealed that the suspects, having gained the trust of the applicants, accessed the MARG software data from the applicants' computers without authorisation by using screen-sharing software to transfer it to their own systems.

Furthermore, they would also obtain the one-time passwords (OTPs) sent to the applicants' mobile numbers, ostensibly for the purpose of filing GST returns.

Manipulation of business data

Between March 2022 and December 26, 2025, the suspects, acting in a pre-planned conspiracy, made unauthorised alterations to the bills and electronic data of the complainant's firm despite there being no actual purchase or sale of goods, nor any genuine business transactions.

The suspects fraudulently transferred the input tax credit (ITC) data and fictitious turnover of the complainant's firms to entities owned by themselves or their relatives, thereby securing illicit financial gains and causing a financial loss of Rs 8,68,30,286 to the complainant.

Firms, individuals booked

The case were registered against M/s Unique Trade & Company, proprietor Ashish Kotwani; Nikhil Enterprises, proprietor Nikhil Kotwani; Madhushree Metal, proprietor Ashok Kotwani; Mahakal Metal proprietor Jasmeet Kotwani and accountant Yogesh Sahu, all residents of Jabalpur.

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