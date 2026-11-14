8.5 Lakh Students Missing From UDISE Records In Madhya Pradesh, Private Schools To Undergo Physical Verification | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following discrepancies found about 8.5 lakh students who have either dropped out of school or whose enrolment details have not been updated on the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) portal, Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) has ordered physical verification of student records in private schools across the state. The exercise has been ordered to be completed within 10 days.

The RSK has issued guidelines directing block resource centre coordinators (BRCCs) and cluster academic coordinators (Jan Shikshaks) to verify student enrolment data on the UDISE portal and Education Portal 3.0 against the admission, scholar and attendance registers maintained physically by private schools.

According to the guidelines, despite repeated instructions, the progress of enrolment-related data verification through UDISE and the portal has not been satisfactory.

Records will be verified with attendance register

During the verification, officials will match student details available on the portals with the school's admission register, scholar register and attendance register.

Any discrepancies will have to be rectified immediately to ensure that the online records match the physical registers.

In cases where major discrepancies are found, officials will seek a factual explanation from the school regarding the admission status of students in each class and submit the details to the District Education Centre.

The exercise will also cover students marked in the drop box on the UDISE portal. Officials will review their updated status and seek clarification from schools wherever required.

The RSK has warned that indifference or failure to complete the verification within the stipulated period will invite disciplinary action. A proposal for action against the responsible officials will be sent to the collector-cum-district mission director.

Enrolment drops by 8.5 lakh students

Schools across the state have recorded around 8.5 lakh fewer students enrolled in Class 1 to 12 in the current academic session compared with the previous year, raising concerns over student retention and the updating of school records.

According to UDISE data as of October 13, the state's enrolment fell from 1.42 crore in 2025-26 to 1.34 crore in 2026-27.