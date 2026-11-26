Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Housing Board is preparing a redevelopment plan worth around Rs 80 crore for Aishbagh's Janata Quarters based on the proposed draft of Bhopal Master Plan 2047, even as objections and suggestions on the plan are being heard until Nov 30 and the Supreme Court's approval is still awaited.

The Supreme Court, during its Sept 22 hearing, had directed that the new master plan could be implemented only after its approval. At the Nov 23 hearing, the ongoing process of hearing objections and suggestions remained a key issue.

Despite the pending court clearance and completion of the public hearing process, the Housing Board has moved ahead with preparations for the redevelopment project.

Additional commissioner Mahendra Singh told Free Press that a preliminary project report (PPR) was being prepared in accordance with the proposed master plan. The proposal includes 9-metre-wide roads and more than 10 shops along the front portion of the project.

Officials said the detailed project report (DPR) would be prepared within a week of the government's approval of the PPR and allocation of funds.

Basement development and parking facilities are also being planned in line with the proposed Master Plan 2047. The proposal follows the demolition of 599 dilapidated Janata Quarters in an eight-hour operation, clearing the 3.23-hectare site for redevelopment.

Debris removal tender awaited

The Housing Board is preparing to float a tender for removing nearly 100 tonnes of demolition debris before construction begins. However, broken bricks and other construction material have already started disappearing, with people seen collecting debris even before the tender process. Meanwhile, displaced families continue to struggle to arrange temporary accommodation. Residents, including Abdul Tariq, Rashida Khan and Sahima Bi, have returned to the demolished site to salvage belongings and construction material.

Official statement

MP Housing Board commissioner Gautam Singh told Free Press that the eligible legal allottees would receive rent assistance and houses 20% larger than their previous units. The site will be cleared before construction of the new housing units begins.