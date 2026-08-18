8 MP Leaders Get Key Posts In BJP’s New National Team | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has dominated the BJP national president Nitin Nabin's team, which he announced on Monday.

The party's old team consisted of only three representatives from MP, but it has seven members from the state this time.

Some new faces from MP have appeared on the party's national team. A resident of MP, Saudan Singh, has found a place as co-organisational general secretary in the national team.

The party has appointed an MP from Khargone, Gajendra Patel, as national general secretary.

Former minister Lal Singh Arya has become the national vice president, and Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar is the national secretary.

Rajya Sabha member Banshilal Gurjar has been appointed as national president of the Kisan Morcha.

The party's state media in-charge, Ashish Agarwal, has been appointed national co-coordinator of the media cell.

Tarun Chug, whom the party appointed in charge of its national office, is an RS MP from the state.

Before the appointments, the party weighed the caste equations in the state. Patel belongs to a tribal community, and Arya to the SC category.

On the other hand, Patidar and Gurjar belong to the OBC category and Singh to the Kshatriya clan.

In the same way, Sharma is a Brahmin, and Agarwal belongs to the Vaishya community.

For the first time, a politician from the state has found a place in the party's national media team.

Politicians from MP, like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Patel, and Rakesh Singh, have played the key role in national politics until now. But a new team from MP has entered national politics.

Sharma, Patel, Patidar, Agarwal, and Gurjar have figured in the party's national team for the first time.