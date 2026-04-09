7th ACS Holding Charge Of MP Home Department Amid Frequent Reshuffles

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is experimenting with the home department, which plays the most important role in maintaining law and order.

The seventh additional chief secretary (ACS) has been holding the charge of the home department for the past two and a half years.

ACS (home) Sheo Shekhar Shukla, who is on leave for a long time, has extended it until April 21.

Because Shukla is on leave, ACS KC Gupta, who was given the charge, also went on leave. So another ACS Anupam Rajan has been given the charge.

The government is mulling over the implementation of such an important issue like the uniform civil code, but it is hardly paying any attention to the home department.

When the new government took over, ACS Rajesh Rajora was posted in the home department.

Afterwards, Sanjay Dubey was posted in the department, but as he was not on good terms with the IPS officers, the government shifted ACS SN Mishra to the home department.

After the retirement of Mishra, JN Kansotiya took over as ACS of the home department.

When Kansotia retired, the home department was functioning under the additional charge of Shukla for a long time.

The government shifted Shukla to the home department, but he is on leave now. The home department deals with a large number of court cases and several sensitive issues.

Because the government is frequently changing the ACS, it is facing problems in handling such cases.

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