77-Year-Old Retired Teacher Duped Through ATM Swap In Jabalpur | AI Generated

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 77-year-old retired teacher lost Rs 1.33 lakh after an unidentified man allegedly swapped his ATM card and withdrew money from his bank account in Jabalpur's Gwarighat area.

According to police, Satish Chandra Bhardwaj, a retired Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher, lodged a complaint at Gwarighat police station on Thursday. He said he had withdrawn Rs 10,000 from an ATM on July 10.

While he was counting the cash inside the ATM kiosk, a man standing behind him told him that something had fallen on the ground. When Bhardwaj bent down to check, the suspect allegedly removed his ATM card from the machine, replaced it with another card, handed it back and quickly left the spot.

Unaware that his card had been swapped, Bhardwaj returned home.

The following day, on July 11, he received a call from his bank informing him that transactions worth Rs 1.33 lakh had been made using his ATM card. After checking the card in his possession, he realised it was not his.

Police said the suspect used the original ATM card to withdraw and transfer Rs 1.33 lakh from Bhardwaj's account.

Based on the complaint, Gwarighat police have registered a case of cheating against an unidentified suspect. Further investigation is underway.