 77-Year-Old Kills Son Over Domestic Dispute In Bhopal, Held
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77-Year-Old Kills Son Over Domestic Dispute In Bhopal, Held

Nazirabad Police arrested a 77-year-old man for allegedly killing his 40-year-old son after a domestic dispute in Bahrawal village. Initially treated as a suspicious death, the case turned into murder after witness statements. Accused Gangaram Vishwakarma allegedly attacked Bhagwan Singh with an axe; the victim later died during treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 03, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
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77-Year-Old Kills Son Over Domestic Dispute In Bhopal, Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nazirabad police of Bhopal rural on Saturday arrested a 77-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 40-year-old son following a domestic dispute.

According to police officials, the case was initially registered as a suspicious death. During investigation, statements from witnesses revealed that the accused Gangaram Vishwakarma had attacked his son Bhagwan Singh with an axe on March 31 at their house in Bahrawal village.

The victim received severe injuries near the neck and back and later died during treatment at the hospital.

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Nazirabad police station incharge Durjan Singh Barkade said based on the evidence and witness statements, police registered a case of murder against the accused. He was subsequently arrested from his farmhouse located near a well in Bahrawal village and has been sent to jail. The axe used in the crime has also been seized, he added.

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