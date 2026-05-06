75-Year-Old Lawyer Sexually Assaults Five-Year-Old Neighbour’s Daughter, Arrested In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Habibganj police have arrested a 75-year-old lawyer for alleged sexual assault on a five-year-old girl. Medical examination of the minor confirmed sexual assault, following which police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, who is the victim’s neighbour.

The victim, daughter of a defence personnel, is a KG student. The accused, who earlier practised as a lawyer, lives in the neighbourhood with his daughter and granddaughter, who is the victim’s playmate.

On May 3, the girl had gone to play with her friend at her home. The suspect allegedly took her to a room where he assaulted her sexually. The victim returned home and complained to her mother about pain. Her mother took her to a doctor after finding scratch marks and later approached Habibganj police after the doctor indicated sexual assault. On being counselled, the victim revealed that her friend’s grandfather had abused her.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Umesh Tiwari said the medical examination of the victim confirmed sexual assault, following which police arrested the suspect. At first, he denied involvement but later confessed to the act. He was produced before the court and sent to jail. Further investigations are underway, Tiwari added.