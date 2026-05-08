75-Year-Old Allegedly Assaulted By TTE In Kushinagar Express | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 75-year-old woman passenger was allegedly assaulted by a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) in the Kushinagar Express on Wednesday. The elderly woman accused the TTE of twisting her arm and punching her in the face after she boarded an AC coach while trying to catch the moving train.

Government Railway Police officials (GRP) said the victim, Sushila Devi (75), a resident of Purvi Railway Colony, was travelling from Narmadapuram to Bhopal on Wednesday. As the train was about to depart, she hurriedly boarded a nearby AC coach and was slowly making her way towards her sleeper coach.

TTE Nadeem Khan allegedly stopped her and questioned why she had entered the AC coach. The woman explained that she had boarded it in haste to avoid missing the train.

It is alleged that the TTE became aggressive when the elderly passenger told the TTE that she was 75-years-old and could walk only slowly. He twisted her arm and punched her in the face. The blow reportedly broke one of her teeth and caused bleeding.

Passengers present in the coach intervened and rescued the woman. After informing her son about the incident, the victim lodged a complaint with the GRP after reaching Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. Rani Kamlapati GRP incharge MS Somwanshi said the accused TTE was brought to the police station and an FIR was registered against him. Further investigation is underway.