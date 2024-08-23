 75 Charlie Bikes Missing From Bhopal Roads, Police Patrolling Impacted
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 75 Charlie motorcycles procured by Bhopal police have been become showpieces lately. The vehicles were procured to intercept criminals and rush to the accident spots in the city but lately the vehicles are nowhere to be seen on roads in Bhopal. According to sources, all the 36 police stations of Bhopal have been provided three Charlie vehicles each.

However, when Free Press reporter visited Shahpura, Mangalwara, Chunabhatti and Kolar police stations, the Charlie bikes were nowhere to be found.

The Charlie vehicles were also to be utilised for patrolling as the Dial-100 vehicles could accommodate only five to six cops at a time. But Charlie vehicles are not used for patrolling for last two years and they lie unutilised at city’s police stations.

Dial-100 vehicles in bad state It was learnt that despite

Charlie bikes being present at police stations, the cops have been carrying out patrolling in Dial-100 vehicles only. The Dial-100 vehicles in the city are also in a bad condition. The city boasts of 40 Dial-100 vehicles, all of which are 13-15 years old and have been driven up to a distance of 5 lakh kilometres. This has helped criminals to flee before police could catch them.

An example was witnessed in Ayodhya Nagar police station area where thieves took away gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh in an SUV car and when Dial-100 vehicle tried intercepting them, it was unable to chase them.

Assurance by top cop When contacted, Bhopal police commissioner

Harinarayanachari Mishra promised to look into it and said he would direct police officials to use Charlie vehicles.

