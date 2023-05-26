74 kilometres per hour: Wind velocity in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore

Bhopal: Rain on Thursday-Friday night | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Winds blew at speed of 47 kilometres per hour in Bhopal on Friday. Rain occurred on Thursday night in the state capital, leading to sharp drop in night temperature.

The wind velocity in Sehore was 74 kilometres per hour while storm occurred in different parts of the state.

Rain and hail continued in different parts of state during nautapa (nine days of intense heat), which began on Thursday. About 40mm rainfall was recorded in Ron, Mihona in last 24 hours while Sheopur, Ater, Gormi, Bhind recorded 30 mm rainfall each. Gwalior, Mehgaon, Nowgong recorded 20mm rainfall.

Dust and thunderstorm were reported in Datia, Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Dewas, Sehore, Bhopal, Singrauli in last 24 hours. Thunderstorm with hail was reported in Shivpuri. Cattle died of lightning in Tonkkhurd in Dewas district. Cattle death was reported in Mangawan in Rewa district. Damages to poles, trees, infrastructure reported in Bhander in Datia, Khedakhajuria (Ujjain), Bhopal (South), Shivpuri.

On Friday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 22.4 degrees Celsius after drop of 3 degrees. Indore’s day temperature was 37 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 20.8 degrees Celsius after drop of 4.1 degrees.

Yellow alert was issued for rain and thundershower with hail in Gwalior, Chambal, Narmadapuram, Bhopal divisions and districts like Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Niwari, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur in next 24 hours.

Meteorological department senior scientist Ved Prakash Singh said moderate thunderstorm with lightning might occur in southern parts of Seoni and Balaghat districts.

There will be thunderstorm with lightning in Sheopur, eastern parts of Singrauli, Dindori and Anuppur districts in evening hours. Light thunderstorms with lightning with hail are likely to occur in eastern parts of Rajgarh, Sehore, south Bhopal and south Balaghat region.