 74 kilometres per hour: Wind velocity in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal74 kilometres per hour: Wind velocity in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore

74 kilometres per hour: Wind velocity in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore

Wind blows at the speed of 47 km per hour in Bhopal. Rain, hail likely in state in next 24 hours.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Rain on Thursday-Friday night | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Winds blew at speed of 47 kilometres per hour in Bhopal on Friday. Rain occurred on Thursday night in the state capital, leading to sharp drop in night temperature.

The wind velocity in Sehore was 74 kilometres per hour while storm occurred in different parts of the state.

Rain and hail continued in different parts of state during nautapa (nine days of intense heat), which began on Thursday. About 40mm rainfall was recorded in Ron, Mihona in last 24 hours while Sheopur, Ater, Gormi, Bhind recorded 30 mm rainfall each. Gwalior, Mehgaon, Nowgong recorded 20mm rainfall.

Dust and thunderstorm were reported in Datia, Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Dewas, Sehore, Bhopal, Singrauli in last 24 hours. Thunderstorm with hail was reported in Shivpuri. Cattle died of lightning in Tonkkhurd in Dewas district. Cattle death was reported in Mangawan in Rewa district. Damages to poles, trees, infrastructure reported in Bhander in Datia, Khedakhajuria (Ujjain), Bhopal (South), Shivpuri.

On Friday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 22.4 degrees Celsius after drop of 3 degrees. Indore’s day temperature was 37 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 20.8 degrees Celsius after drop of 4.1 degrees.

Yellow alert was issued for rain and thundershower with hail in Gwalior, Chambal, Narmadapuram, Bhopal divisions and districts like Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Niwari, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur in next 24 hours.

Meteorological department senior scientist Ved Prakash Singh said moderate thunderstorm with lightning might occur in southern parts of Seoni and Balaghat districts.

There will be thunderstorm with lightning in Sheopur, eastern parts of Singrauli, Dindori and Anuppur districts in evening hours. Light thunderstorms with lightning with hail are likely to occur in eastern parts of Rajgarh, Sehore, south Bhopal and south Balaghat region.

Read Also
Weather update: India to witness normal monsoon rains in 2023, reports IMD
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

74 kilometres per hour: Wind velocity in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore

74 kilometres per hour: Wind velocity in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore

Bhopal: Credit card limit increase offer costs businessman Rs 75,000

Bhopal: Credit card limit increase offer costs businessman Rs 75,000

Madhya Pradesh: From village to world’s highest peak, 29-year-old Ashish Singh summits Mount...

Madhya Pradesh: From village to world’s highest peak, 29-year-old Ashish Singh summits Mount...

Bhopal: Vidhan Sabha committe's recommendations to prevent student suicides put on the back burner

Bhopal: Vidhan Sabha committe's recommendations to prevent student suicides put on the back burner

Bhopal: 1-year-old dies after falling in water-filled bucket

Bhopal: 1-year-old dies after falling in water-filled bucket