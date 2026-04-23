73 Riverbank Cities In MP To Undergo Separate Assessment In Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 73 urban local bodies (ULBs) in Madhya Pradesh situated along riverbanks will, for the first time, undergo a separate evaluation under the newly introduced River Town Assessment component in Swachh Survekshan 2025.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has earmarked 200 marks specifically for this category, where rankings will depend heavily on the cleanliness and maintenance of riverbanks and ghats.

According to the Urban Administration Department (UAD), the initiative, part of the Expansion of Ganga Towns to River Towns theme, aims to improve river conservation, sanitation and waste management. It also seeks to encourage public participation in cleanliness across the state.

Focus on river health at 106 ghats A total of 106 ghats across 10 divisions have been identified for assessment, marking a significant shift towards river-centric urban sanitation monitoring.

According to official guidelines, cities will be evaluated on key parameters such as waste management systems, sewage disposal and overall riverfront cleanliness.

The performance of individual ghats will directly influence the ranking of the respective urban bodies, making on-ground sanitation efforts crucial.

Wide coverage across population categories The list of cities includes both small towns with a population of less than 20,000 and major urban centres like Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur, ensuring comprehensive riverfront monitoring across all urban scales.

Official statement

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Shishir Gemawat, Mission Director of the Swachh Bharat Mission and UAD, said: “Under the River Town Assessment initiative, all urban local bodies located along riverbanks have been issued specific directives to ensure cleanliness of ghats.

These cities will be evaluated separately, with a dedicated provision of 200 marks in addition to the general Swachh Survekshan assessment.”

Urban bodies have been directed to:

- Ensure daily cleaning of ghats and nearby areas

- Install twin bins for waste segregation

- Prevent open dumping within 500 metres

- Maintain storm-water drains and sanitation infrastructure

- Provide public toilets near ghats

- Eliminate stains and promote anti-littering awareness

- Enforce a ban on open defecation and single-use plastics

Division-Wise summary of River cities and Ghats

Division No. of River ULBs No. of Ghats

Bhopal 9 11

Chambal 3 3

Gwalior 3 3

Indore 8 13

Jabalpur 17 26

Narmadapuram 3 5

Rewa 9 15

Sagar 5 9

Shahdol 4 4