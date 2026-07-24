73 Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board Exams Since 2020; Over A Dozen Hit By Fraud, 3 Cancelled | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As protests over paper leaks and recruitment irregularities intensify across the country, official records show that Madhya Pradesh has also witnessed several examination fraud cases over the past six years.

Between 2020 and June 2026, the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), formerly Vyapam, conducted 73 examinations, including 40 recruitment tests and 33 eligibility, entrance and selection examinations. During this period, more than 12 examinations were hit by police cases related to malpractice, three recruitment examinations were cancelled and results of nine recruitment examinations are still awaited.

Question papers downloaded illegally

The biggest action came in 2021, when the board cancelled the Rural Agriculture Extension Officer and Senior Agriculture Development Officer Recruitment Examination-2020, Group-2 Sub Group-4 Recruitment Examination-2020 and Group-5 Recruitment Examination-2020 (Paper Code-K for Staff Nurse, Male Staff Nurse, Nursing and Supervisor).

According to official records, a technical probe by the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) found that confidential question papers uploaded to the examination software had allegedly been downloaded from unauthorised computers before the examinations. The board cancelled all three examinations and referred the cases to the State Cyber Police, which registered separate criminal cases.

Over 12 examinations under scanner

The Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 is under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Police Headquarters after police cases were registered in different districts.

In 2025, FIRs were registered in impersonation cases linked to the Primary and Secondary Teacher Selection Examination-2024 and the Group-5 Recruitment Examination-2024.

Official records also show that police cases relating to examination malpractice were registered in more than 12 examinations during the period. FIRs were lodged against five candidates in the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test-2020 over alleged examination fraud.

The Patwari Recruitment Examination-2022 also triggered a major controversy after allegations of large-scale irregularities. The issue gained traction after seven of the top 10 rank holders were found to have appeared from the same private examination centre, reviving memories of the Vyapam scam.

Recruitment by numbers

Of the 73 examinations conducted since 2020, 40 were recruitment tests and 33 were eligibility, entrance and selection examinations. Together, they received nearly 2.27 crore applications. Around 78.33 lakh candidates appeared in 65 examinations, while attendance data for eight examinations was not disclosed. Recruitment has been completed through 31 examinations, with 51,230 candidates selected. Results of nine recruitment examinations are still pending. Between 2020-21 and 2024-25, the board collected Rs 359.50 crore as examination fees.