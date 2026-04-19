7-Year-Old Girl Killed After LPG Tanker Crashes Into House In Bhopal, Family Injured | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding LPG tanker rammed into a roadside house killing a seven-year-old girl and injuring three persons in the Chola Mandir area at 2.30 am on Sunday. At the time of the incident, the victims were fast asleep.

According to police, the speeding tanker broke through a boundary wall and crashed directly into the house, fatally injuring Khushi Gehar. She died on the spot after being trapped under the tanker’s wheel for nearly an hour before rescue teams could retrieve the body.

Her parents, Monu Gehar and Manisha Gehar, along with her brother Aarush, 9, received serious injuries in the incident. They were rushed to a private hospital in Bhanpur and later shifted to another hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

While the house of Monu Gehar collapsed, the impact of the crash also caused damage to two nearby houses. Residents of the locality were woken by a loud explosion-like sound, followed by chaos and cries for help. Locals rushed to the spot and assisted in rescue efforts until police and emergency teams arrived.

Chhola Mandir and Nishatpura police reached the spot and initiated relief and rescue operations. The tanker has been seized, but the driver fled the spot. Preliminary investigation suggests that the tanker was overspeeding and the driver lost control, which caused the mishap. Police are also conducting a inspection of the vehicle to check for any technical fault.

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Assistant police commissioner Akshay Chaudhary said a case had been registered and efforts were underway to trace and arrest the suspect driver. Local residents have demanded action against the driver and adequate compensation for the affected family, which survives by selling toys on the roadside.